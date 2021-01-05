Trojans snags top ten in Pa stock market challenge

TROY — Troy Area School District is celebrating a state-recognized scholastic achievement after a freshman Trojan has placed in the top 10 of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy’s Stock Market Challenge.
Jackson Taylor, a 9th grade student at Troy High School, has earned 8th place in the Stock Market Challenge, a state-wide competition that invites students to try their hand at investing wisely in a “web-based stock simulation” contest.
Troy geometry teacher and Stock Market Challenge advisor Glen Butters explained that he has used the Stock Market Challenge as a tool when teaching technology class to 5th and 6th graders and “shared it” as an optional activity with his honors geometry class this fall.
Every student that competes in the stock contest receives virtual dollars through a virtual brokerage account and is challenged to manage the virtual wealth through buying and selling stocks at real-time prices, according to the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy’s website.
Butters stated that students who opt to participate in the Stock Market Challenge work on it individually and that he views the competition as an excellent opportunity to help students build finance management skills.
“It is a real world stock market experience, but they are using play money,” Butters said. “I feel every student, Kindergarten to 12th grade, needs to be learning more financial literacy. It is a lifelong skill that many students will use in their future.”
Taylor will be awarded a $20 gift card as a prize for his 8th place Stock Market Challenge win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.