TROY — Troy Trojans kicked off the 2019-2020 school year Thursday amid a wide variety of changes that included a new unification initiative, additions to the grounds and a fresh leadership structure.
Heidi Butler, Union Vice President and Troy Area Education Association representative introduced a new program created to nurture unity in Troy Area School District’s staff and students during a Tuesday Troy Board of Education meeting that will roll out even more as students join the ranks.
The program, titled #OneTeamTroy was born following a leadership conference attended by TAEA members. Butler stated that despite trials in the district over the last few years the conference has re-energized staff and left them ready to join once again as a unified front.
“We wanted this to be the year that we all come back together. We don’t care what your job is, what your place is in the district, we want to be united. It’s what we need for our students, it just has to happen,” she said.
Along with the #OneTeamTroy unification effort, Trojans are headed back to school with a new leadership structure that has moved former W.R. Croman Principal Steve Brion to principal over grades kindergarten through sixth grade after the retirement of former Troy Intermediate School Principal Mary Abreu.
Former fifth grade teacher John Imbt will join him on the kindergarten through sixth grade administration team as assistant principal.
Troy students will soon have more space outside to learn and play as the Troy track should be officially opened in the near future pending inspection as well as a Troy Intermediate School playground donned with rubber flooring and new equipment according to Brion.
W.R. Croman also received updated play equipment that is slated to be completely installed early in the school year, according to Troy Maintenance Supervisor David Blair.
The Troy Trojans will also see some changes to this year’s sporting events as the first football game of the season will be held on Saturday due to a large shortage of referees in Bradford County, stated Assistant Principal Daniel Brenner.
A policy has also been added to the district that recommends student athletes play no more game time in a single day than would equal a full game and are designated to either mainly the junior varsity or varsity team.
While the policy originally included language that prohibited more than one full game’s worth of play for athletes, it was altered to become a recommendation to give room for coach’s discretion.
Troy Superintendent Amy Martell told the board of education during Tuesday’s meeting that giving room for coach’s discretion is important and that the district will focus more this year on dealing with problems through conversations and at the lowest leadership level possible rather than attempting to bypass conflict through making policies.
“I think we’re going to do much better as an organization when we actually interact with the problem at the level of the problem and don’t go to the policy to try to fix it,” she stated. “We’re going to do in this district what is best for our students. Why? Because we’re One Team Troy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.