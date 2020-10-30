Two Trojans will be chosen as Troy’s 2020 Homecoming King and Queen tonight during the Troy vs. South Williamsport district playoff football game.
Troy’s 2020 homecoming court includes Shahmar Woleslagle, Evan Short, Allen DeLosa, Trevor Williams, Carl Kingsley, Aaron Manley, Tanner Hodge, Jakob Deitrick,Morgan Madigan, Riley Brown (not pictured), Sierra Yaggie, Taylor Parks, Brooklynn Bourne, Rylee Weaver, Cassidy Crawford, Gienah Sonnema, Olivia Call, Jodie Weidner, Courtnie Hoffman and Allee Dutrow.
