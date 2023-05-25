TOWANDA – A Pennsylvania state trooper involved in the fatal shooting of a juvenile in Herrick Township will not be charged with any criminal offenses.
Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey made the announcement Thursday after an investigation was conducted by Pennsylvania State Police and detectives of the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
On May 4, a 15-year-old juvenile made a threat of violence on an online message board, which prompted state police to investigate around 12:30 p.m., according to the District Attorney's office. The juvenile left his home with a handgun and troopers began a search for him. When they found the juvenile, he fled into a wooded area and refused their commands to stop. At one point, troopers told him to drop the gun and surrender. However, the juvenile proceeded to point the gun at one of the troopers. Fearing for his safety, the trooper fired three shots that struck the juvenile. Even after the first two shots, the juvenile continued pointing the gun at the trooper. Troopers immediately requested medical support and he was transported via helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, but was later pronounced deceased.
On Thursday, Ondrey stated that “the evidence showed that the trooper was justified in employing deadly force to ensure the safety of himself, the other troopers present and the public in general.”
The use of deadly force during the incident was reasonable under Pennsylvania law, Ordrey stated.
“The evidence showed the juvenile pointed the gun at the trooper despite multiple commands to drop the gun,” Ondrey said. “This tragedy could have been avoided had he followed those commands.”
