Trooper involved in crash that killed Troy teacher currently on administrative duty

Woodward

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update concerning the trooper involved in the motor vehicle crash that took the life of Troy teacher Christine Woodward.

Trp. Michael Brown is on administrative duty pending a final decision from the Pennsylvania attorney general, according to Troop F’s public information officer. State police provided no further updates at this time.

