Trooper involved in crash that killed Troy teacher currently on administrative duty

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update concerning the trooper involved in the motor vehicle crash that took the life of Troy teacher Christine Woodward.
Trp. Michael Brown is on administrative duty pending a final decision from the Pennsylvania attorney general, according to Troop F’s public information officer. State police provided no further updates at this time.
On Feb. 11, Brown and Woodward were both driving on Route 6 before they collided at the intersection of Aumick Road and Ritz Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, Pa., according to the police report. The collision led to a fire near Woodward’s vehicle and it eventually burned. Brown tried removing Woodward from her vehicle, but the fire prevented him from doing so. Brown was off-duty at the time of the crash.
According to police, Woodward died at the scene, but was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment. Her family was notified of her passing the next morning. She was 47-years-old.
Woodward was a teacher for almost 15 years in the Troy Area School District. She worked at East Troy, WR Croman and Intermediate Schools.
