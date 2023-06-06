Troopers apprehend Athens man wanted for vehicle theft

TOWANDA — An Athens man who allegedly sold a vehicle that didn’t belong to him was apprehended Friday after he tried to flee from authorities in Towanda.
David Thomas Knolles Jr., 24, is accused of stealing a silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee and selling it for $550 around July 27, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was previously locked and parked at a residence in Wysox and its keys were given to someone associated with Knolles.
On June 2, state police were patrolling Main and Elizabeth streets in Towanda when they saw Knolles walking on the sidewalk, according to court documents. Troopers pulled their patrol vehicle to side of the road to speak with him.
Police told Knolles multiple times that he was being placed under arrest, court documents show. He tried to make several phone calls and refused troopers’ orders before fleeing on foot. A brief pursuit ensued and troopers eventually deployed a taser on Knolles to stop him from escaping.
Knolles was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $80,000. He faces charges that include felony flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor resisting arrest, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony theft by deception: false impression.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 20 at 1 p.m. before Judge Fred Wheaton. Another preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 21 at 9 a.m. before Judge Todd Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.