Troopers apprehend Athens man wanted for vehicle theft

Knolles

TOWANDA — An Athens man who allegedly sold a vehicle that didn’t belong to him was apprehended Friday after he tried to flee from authorities in Towanda.

David Thomas Knolles Jr., 24, is accused of stealing a silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee and selling it for $550 around July 27, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was previously locked and parked at a residence in Wysox and its keys were given to someone associated with Knolles.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.