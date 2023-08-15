generic crime

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for an alleged thief who stole a pickup truck in Tuscarora Township.

Pennsylvania State Police stated that a 2012 Ford truck was stolen on Route 367. The theft occurred between Aug. 7 around 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 around 8 a.m., according to the police report.

