TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for an alleged thief who stole a pickup truck in Tuscarora Township.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that a 2012 Ford truck was stolen on Route 367. The theft occurred between Aug. 7 around 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 around 8 a.m., according to the police report.
Troopers described the truck as having a “brown/copper color with an aftermarket grill and a dent above the rear wheel well on the driver’s side,” the report shows.
Anyone with information can contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.