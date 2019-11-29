SAYRE — For the past thirteen years, folks have broken out into the chilly Thanksgiving air to help raise funds with the Turkey Trot race in Sayre and this year was no different.
This year was a passing of the baton as the original race director Beth Harbst handed over the directorship to the Guthrie this year.
“We are really excited to have everyone come out,” stated Guthrie’s Annual Giving and Special Event Coordinator Nichole Cocco who was serving as the race Co-Director. “This was an amazing community event run by Beth Harbst for twelve years and she decided to retire her race directorship. When she did, she graciously wanted Guthrie to continue the legacy of this race so we were honored to take this on.”
Each year the Turkey Trot has raced funds each year for local community groups who are making a difference in the area. This year’s funds are designated to the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, according to Cocco.
“There is a fundraising aspect and that is what I think makes this race so special,” said Cocco. “There are a whole lot of different things that really make it important. This year the beneficiary is the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund and that is a fantastic fund that we have for patient assistance to help those undergoing active cancer treatment at Guthrie. It is to help with basic needs like heat, food, any kind of bills that they are struggling to pay because of their diagnosis.”
With Cocco taking the helm this year, she felt appreciative of Harbst’s trust in them.
“To say it is an honor is an absolute understatement,” she stated. “For her to entrust us this with us is pretty impressive, especially since she put this together from absolute infancy. We hope that we can do it justice for many years to come.”
The course was a non-closed 5k course. Racers started in front of the Sayre Public Library and followed a route down through Athens Borough before coming back up through Sayre and finishing in front of the Sayre Theater.
Cocco noted that no changes were made to the race this year.
“No, absolutely not. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. She did a fantastic job with this and we want to do it justice in the upcoming years.”
According to Cocco, the Guthrie Robert Pacer Auxiliary was a very helpful sponsor this year for the race.
“I would like to give a shout to the Guthrie Robert Packer Auxiliary. They have been a title sponsor for the last two years and have always been very generous supporters of this race and I think it is important to say thanks for all the support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.