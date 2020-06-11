TROY — In the “most significant” change Troy Area School District Business Administrator Traci Gilliland has seen from May to June in her eight years employed with the district, Troy’s 2020 proposed final budget now includes a $1,870,282 net loss and over $470,000 in federal funds given in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilliland stated that many of the budget’s changes came from updates in revenue that stemmed from legislative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education “fared well” with government funding, Gilliland stated.
While Troy will be allocated less Basic Education Funding and Special Education Funding than expected due to both amounts being determined based on data from the 2019-2020 school year (approximately $114,000 less BEF than April 2020 predictions and approximately $17,000 less SEF than April 2020 predictions) the district will receive unexpected payments through Federal Care Funding.
Through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund, which is assumed to be a one time revenue booster, Troy Area School District will be allotted $256,102.
Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund monies are designated to be used toward the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment to help combat COVID-19 or for technology, according to Gilliland.
Troy School District officials intend to use $249,000 to buy 848 iPads for students. The district will continue to lease 448 more iPads which will allow each student in grades 3 to 12 to have their own device.
Troy also plans to use $6,500 to purchase five wifi access points, according to Gilliland.
Through a COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant, which has allocated at least $120,000 to every school district and is also assumed to be a one-time source of revenue, Troy will be allotted another $219,579.
Gilliland stated that this funding will be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment such as masks, as well as thermometers for use in the district.
Gilliland said the cost of student masks, assuming the school would need to provide one disposable mask to each student every day for 90 days would total approximately $116,000 while the same for staff would total another $1,200.
Other changes that have been made to the Troy Area School District 2020 preliminary final budget since May include revenue updates including adjusted real estate and occupation revenues for updates assessed values that total $23,000, delinquent revenues which have increased from $375,000 to $400,000 and Earned Income Tax which increased from $770,000 to $807,000 (three year average).
Changes to expenses since May include changes to staff pay based on salary matrix movement, the unemployment compensation budget which now reaches $12,000 and is budgeted at 35 percent stop loss, $36,395 allocated toward a maintenance truck, $205,000 designated to the W.R. Croman Primary School roofing project (funding will come from assigned roof dollars), a radio communication upgrade at the cost of $28,149 and $43,000 in additional funding added to the transportation department to fund a necessary van traveling to and from Loyalsock.
The proposed final budget shows a total revenue of $25,642,646, an amount that has decreased $776,272 from last year’s total of $24,866,374 and expenses totaling $27,512,928, which is a $1,243,049 raise from last year’s total of $26,269,879.
A total budgeted net loss for the 2020-2021 school year totals $1,870,282 which is $466,777 more than last year’s estimated loss of $1,403,505.
While the Troy Area School District has seen budgets in years past that reflect an estimated budgeted loss but end up in the red, Gilliland stated that she believes the 2020-2021 school year will actually include a budgetary deficit.
