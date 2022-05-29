TROY – The Troy High School Alumni Association inducted the senior class of 2022 into its ranks Friday evening.
The 124th Troy Alumni Reception had many honored guests and attendees inside the Troy Memorial Auditorium. This year’s event recognized previous graduating classes that ended in “2” from 1952 to 2012.
The event also paid tribute to Sarah Crumbling Ransom, the late alumni association chairperson who passed away on April 21 after battling cancer. Ransom is credited with rebuilding the association in 2005 and making it into a more active organization again, according to Alumni Association Chairperson Joy Laue.
Class speakers during the ceremony included Gerald Pratt, 1952; Sharon Ferguson, 1962; Bill Rubert, 1972; Aaron Tyler, 1982; Heather Sargeant Moody, 1992; Cody Martin, 2002; Zack Despreaux, 2012 and this year’s class representative Emma Colton.
Pratt was raised on a farm in Granville Township, drafted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and went on to become a milk tester for Canton area farmers for 42 years. He spoke to the class of 2022 on the importance of gaining a successful life.
“Find a vocation or profession that you like and seek God’s help and work faithfully and you will be a success in life,” he said.
Ferguson was a Rotary exchange study in The Netherlands during her junior year and participated in multiple clubs during her high school years. She was a teacher for Troy Junior High School and went back to college to become a registered nurse. She told the 2022 class of how life takes many directions and people are capable of doing many things.
“We all came to the high school at different times from different places,” she said. “In the end, we became Troy graduates with shared knowledge and experiences which have bound many of us for a lifetime.”
Rubert has been a litigation attorney in the Philadelphia area for nearly 40 years and spoke of the importance of a good education.
“There’s a common saying that [people] get out of something what [they] put into it. That’s usually true, but not here at Troy,” he stated. “Here [students] put a little bit in and get a lot out. A great education, a lot of good friends and a lot of interesting stories.”
Tyler enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, worked in the U.S. Navy and retired as an independent duty chief hospital corpsman in 2008. Afterwards, he gained his master’s degree in medical science and became a neurosurgery physician assistant. He stated that he also wanted to be a novelist and finally published two books, one of which was released on May 1. For words of advice, he told students to “do it now” when it comes to accomplishing their goals and dreams. He also expressed that it’s also never too late in life to pursue goals and accomplish great things.
Colton discussed how her class is unconventional compared to previous classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Technical difficulties with virtual learning and cancelled sports and school activities that were later brought back but limited were a few challenges. She stated that it has made her high school years go by fast, but she wouldn’t change much.
“I learned so many life lessons throughout high school and received advice from the previous speakers,” Colton said. “I learned to live in the moment, every day comes and goes and before [I] know it, [I’m] are flying through milestones…so live every moment to its fullest potential and regret nothing.”
After her speech, the class of 2022 stood up and was welcomed into the Alumni Association and Colton accepted on the class’ behalf.
Music was performed by the Troy High School Chamber Choir that included the Alma Mater, Star-Spangled Banner, “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes and Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again.”
According to the Alumni Association, its mission is to “preserve the spirit and history of the school and to provide opportunities for alumni to remain engaged with each other and in the programs and activities of Troy High School.”
The Alumni Association is also making plans for the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the current Troy High School Building for which the cornerstone was set in 1923.
