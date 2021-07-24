The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Troy Chamber of Commerce have expressed interest in conducting their own downtown revitalization initiatives similar to Sayre.
Both chambers met with Christopher Brown, vice president of community development for the Progress Authority on July 7 and discussed how he is currently helping Sayre’s downtown revitalization project, which inspired them to pursue similar projects for their boroughs.
“The information that was gathered in Sayre that allowed us to decide what types of projects to pursue is applicable to any community,” said Brown.
The Progress Authority “provides economic development technical assistance to address the needs of business,” according to its website.
Brown’s work includes using databases to examine people’s spending habits and the types of products and services they purchase in other areas that are missing in their own communities.
“The data is king on this and its astounding how much is collected,” he said. “Sharing that information was the basis of future discussions and studies that these smaller communities will do.”
He also helps clients make research grants because he said it can be hard to find funding on a municipal level.
State-run agencies that provide community development grants include the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Community and Natural Resources.
Brown stated that the next step for both chambers would be to reach out to their communities.
“Right now there are no strict plans or commitments, however, as boroughs talk more with their local chambers and decide what to do, we can help them,” said Brown.
Troy Chamber of Commerce President Zachary Gates said that his borough is on a smaller scale as Sayre, but that every town needs sufficient parking, walkable streets and a nice blend of different businesses to attract people.
“That’s going to infuse more dollars into your businesses downtown and keep those local dollars recirculating,” he said.
While there is no set goal at the moment, Gates said projects going forward will be made easier if the Troy and Canton chambers of commerce work together.
“I look forward to making Troy and Canton into destinations that people can come to, not just for tourism, but also to live and work in,” he said.
Canton Chamber of Commerce President Eric Schoonover said he enjoyed meeting Brown and listening to someone who’s motivational and enthusiastic about helping local communities.
“The Progress Authority has made themselves available to help us,” he said. “Chris and his co-workers are definitely one of the arrows we have in our quiver.”
The Canton Chamber of Commerce is in the pre-planning phase of revitalization and currently looking at what resources are available, according to Schoonover.
“It’s been a tough year for some of our businesses and we look forward to getting back to normal and supporting our local businesses, so we are always hopeful,” he said.
