TROY TOWNSHIP — The bright and warm weather the county has experienced this summer has been a golden opportunity for area horse riders to get some time in the saddle. Now, there is an opportunity for them to test their skills in Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA) Obstacle Trail Challenge.
The annual event was missed last year due to concerns surrounding covid-19, but it’s back and ready for action.
TAHA President Dee Watkins said the event often draws 50 to 100 people each year.
“We’ve had people from up in New York, over in Potter County, even as far as Gettysburg come to the event before,” Watkins explained.
Mead’s Landscaping in Mansfield will be donating items for the obstacle course this year.
There are expected to be 9 classes for riders to compete in, with several youth classes and a class for new or young horses. Watkins also said there will be a timed jackpot class that is winner-take-all and that she sponsored to open class to increase the prize money to $100 for first place and $50 for second. All proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the grounds.
Refreshments will be provided by Rainbow Riders. Guests can also expect door prizes throughout the day and a 50/50 raffle.
The competition at Gate 3 of Alparon Park will take place Sunday, Aug. 14 starting at 10 a.m. with signups starting at 8:30 a.m. A performance show will take place Saturday at the same spot, and camping is available for those that might attend both and stay the night.
Those interested in the event or wishing for more information can check the Troy Area Horsemen’s Association Facebook page for details.
