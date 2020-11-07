Troy Area School District closes its doors to students until December

TROY — All Troy Area School District students will be learning from home until Dec. 1, as the district has moved to a fully virtual model due to of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Bradford County.
Through an update posted to their website and social media, Troy Area School District announced Friday night that the district will close its doors from Nov. 9 until Nov. 24 and all students Kindergarten through 12th grade will be taught online.
“While this decision was not easy, the recent uptick in cases that have affected our county and more recently the increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases that have directly affected district students and staff has led to this difficult decision,” the online update quoted Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair stating.
“During this temporary school closure, parents will play a vital role in ensuring that children are engaged in remote learning to the maximum extent possible. We know this will be challenging, however, our dedicated teachers will continue serving our students remotely,” Stair continued. “We appreciate your flexibility as we work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our community.”
The update noted that “as of today” the district’s plan is to return to in-person learning in district buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult pandemic,” Stair’s statement read. “I can assure you this was not an easy decision, but a decision that needed to be made during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.