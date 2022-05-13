Troy Area School District Foundation plans annual golf tournament fundraiser

TROY – The Troy Area School District Foundation held an organizing meeting Wednesday to discuss the upcoming golf tournament fundraiser.
The foundation functions as a support to students in the Troy school system, and has been holding annual golf tournament fundraisers for 16 years. A 501©(3), the foundation raises money each year to go toward grants for classroom supplies for teachers and the Dolly Parton Foundation.
Through the Dolly Parton Foundation, they give out free books to children throughout the district so that all kids can have the opportunity to read.
The foundation has also awarded more that $650,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors over the last 20 years.
Funds for these projects are provided by the donations of Troy alumni and community members, and a portion even comes from faculty and staff at the district schools.
Their biggest fundraiser is the golf tournament, which will be held at Corey Creek Golf Club this year on June 17. The cost of registration is $100 per person, and there will be a door prize raffle at the event. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event will end at approximately 2 p.m.
Those wishing to register for the tournament, make a donation to the Foundation, or become a sponsor can contact Liz Woolf at (570) 297-2750 or through email at ewoolf@troyareasd.org
