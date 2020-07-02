TROY — Two Troy Area School District buildings are currently under construction as multiple summer roofing projects are in process.
The new roof at Troy’s Commons Building is nearly complete, after a contract was awarded to TRS Roofing, Inc., according to Troy Area School District Business Manager Traci Gilliland.
The Commons Building roofing project will cost $395,700 total.
W.R. Croman Primary School is also undergoing a roofing renovation that is estimated to be completed in mid-September, according to Gilliland.
The W.R. Croman Primary School roofing project contract was awarded to David M Maines Associates Inc. for a total cost of $646,745.
