Troy board discusses electric bus grant, board position

Two Troy bus contractors were awarded grants to purchase seven new electric school buses in total.

 Review File Photo

TROY — Tuesday was the first opportunity for Troy School Board to discuss a surprise grant approval, one that will change how students arrive to school every day.

The school board meeting was opened with a presentation by Bonnie Bixby, Food and Transport Director at the district. Bixby informed the board that two of their bus contractors, Trojan Transport and Chambers School Bus, had been awarded a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to purchase electric school buses. According to Bixby, the contractors had Rich Tarapchak of Rorher Bus Company complete the grant applications. Trojan Transport will receive funds for four buses and Chambers will receive funds for three.

