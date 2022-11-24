Troy board discusses electric bus grant, board position

TROY — Tuesday was the first opportunity for Troy School Board to discuss a surprise grant approval, one that will change how students arrive to school every day.
The school board meeting was opened with a presentation by Bonnie Bixby, Food and Transport Director at the district. Bixby informed the board that two of their bus contractors, Trojan Transport and Chambers School Bus, had been awarded a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to purchase electric school buses. According to Bixby, the contractors had Rich Tarapchak of Rorher Bus Company complete the grant applications. Trojan Transport will receive funds for four buses and Chambers will receive funds for three.
The total funds available for the buses was $2,625,000 and $140,000 for charging stations.
Board members were cautiously optimistic, asking questions of Bixby regarding estimated costs, and mileage.
Bixby explained that the funds would go to the contractors who would have electric buses built from scratch at Rohrer and would replace older buses in their fleets.
Board member Dan Martin asked on the status of warranties and insurance for the buses, noting that higher costs of maintaining new buses could be passed from the contractors to the district. According to the paperwork she received, the bus batteries are expected to last 8 years and allow the buses to reach a top speed of 65 miles per hour. A fully charged bus is estimated to be able to travel 139 miles before needing recharged.
Martin also expressed concern that the buses would not be able to be used on long trips without a nearby recharge.
Bixby did speak with representatives in several school districts in California, who reported good reviews of their electric buses.
“They said the kids and parents love the buses. They’re comfortable and much quieter,” Bixby reported.
On the agenda was voting to allow the contractors to move forward designing the buses and moving closer to purchase. The school district would need to agree to a five year contract with the companies in regards to the buses as part of the grant. Troy normally renews busing contracts each year.
Martin expressed his desire to ask questions and clarify details with the contractors before committing to the contract. Janet Ordway and Chrissi Stanton joined him in voting ‘No’ on the approval. Kelsey McNeal, Mary Abreu, Sheryl Angove, and Heather Bohner voted ‘Yes.’ Sarah Murray and Thad Dibble were absent and the motion failed as it was unable to garner the required five vote majority needed to pass contract decisions.
The board requested that Bixby contact the contractors and Rohrer Bus Company to have them send representatives to the next board meeting Dec. 6 where they will consider the matter again.
The board then voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Thad Dibble from the board effective Nov. 8. Martin and Angove thanked Thad for his time and efforts for the school.
The board must advertise his spot and look for volunteers to fill it. Those interested can fill out an application at the Administrative Office and return it by end of business Dec. 9 so the board may vote in a special session Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
In regards to the track concession building, Kelsey McNeal put forward a motion to allocate no more than $800 for the business administrator to spend to tarp the building for the winter to save the inside from the elements. The motion passed unanimously.
