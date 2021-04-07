Troy Board of Education member questions partnership with BLaST IU 17

TROY — Troy Area School District Board of Education discussed their partnership with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 after board member Mary Abreu voiced concerns about the business during Troy’s monthly meeting in March.
Abreu shared concerns about BLaST IU, an agency that provides a variety of educational services to school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties, including issues with the agency’s transparency, use of funding and employment turnover rate and questioned if the district’s partnership with the company is beneficial to the Troy Area School District.
Abreu called the agency’s transparency into question, stating that BLaST IU’s website only shows agendas of their meetings from 2018 and after and that there are agendas posted from only seven months of 2018, 11 months of 2019, 10 months of 2020 and no agendas posted yet from 2021.
No meeting minutes are posted from BLaST IU 17 meetings, according to Abreu.
“I don’t think it’s very clear communication … I just know that I’ve always had this issue with them forever and ever that we give them an awful lot of money for seemingly little in return and I don’t think they’re operating openly, I think they do things covertly and I’m not in favor of giving them a lot of business,” Abreu stated.
Dan Martin, a Troy board member that serves as the district’s representative to BLaST IU, said that though he does not often give in depth reports on BLaST IU because their meetings mostly consist of employees discussing their goals and accomplishments, the meetings are public and he receives agendas and minutes before each meeting that he can provide to Troy board members.
BLaST IU 17 Executive Director Dr. Christina Steinbacher-Reed stated that the agendas from BLaST IU meetings are posted to the agency’s website after they have been approved by the board of directors.
Abreu also criticized BLaST IU’s turnover rate, saying that the agency had four staff members resign in 2018, 26 employee resignations in 2019 and 18 resignations in 2020.
Abreu stated that the district has discussed hiring a coach through BLaST IU 17 and that she does not have an issue with that idea, but because of a turnover rate she deems high, feels it is important to know the individual and their qualifications prior to hiring them.
Regarding BLaST IU’s employee turnover rate, Steinbacher-Reed stated that any business has some level of staff turnover, and that while the Intermediate Unit has experienced that, it has not seen a spike in employee turnover during COVID-19 or any more turnover recently than the agency has had in the past.
Steinbacher-Reed added that many times staff at BLaST IU have chosen to start their careers at the Intermediate Unit and then move into positions at local school districts.
Abreu voiced opposition to BLaST IU “creating” the position of Assistant Executive Director/Director of Students Services, which they hired former Troy Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell to fill in January.
“If I understand things correctly, we have somebody who has no special education background supervising all the special education programs at the IU and I find that a concern. And maybe I don’t understand their structure,” Abreu said.
“They’ve never had one (an Assistant Executive Director) and it’s a huge chunk of change, and it’s not about the person it’s about the fact that they’re creating positions that we fund and I just would ask that we use caution when dealing with the IU and expending money,” Abreu continued.
In addressing BLaST IU’s Assistant Executive Director/Director of Students Services position, Steinbacher-Reed stated that it is not a new position at the agency, but one that has been around since the 1990’s.
Steinbacher-Reed said that the role of Assistant Executive Director/Director of Students Services has at times excluded the responsibilities and title of Assistant Executive Director due to the certification requirements of the employee holding the position and the needs of BLaST IU, but that the role has only ever been filled with one employee.
The job description of the Assistant Executive Director/Director of Students Services was recently updated, but no new position was created, Steinbacher-Reed clarified.
