Troy BOE president responds to questions, residents voice mandate disapproval

TROY BOROUGH — The Troy Area School District’s Board of Education president responded to questions from a previous meeting and reaffirmed the board’s reasons for following state mandates at Tuesday’s meeting.
Board of Education President Sheryl Angove responded to public questions from the Sept. 14 meeting, particular one that asked about why mask mandates must be followed.
“The school district is following this order from the Department of Health,” she said. “It is not the place of the district to determine whether or not an order of this nature is legally valid, that is the task of our legislators.”
In response to a question asked on Sept. 14 about mask exemptions, she stated that unless an individual has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering, then masks must be worn.
“Further allowing a simple opt-out from the order does not qualify in enforcing the order,” she said.
Angove said that she has listened to public concerns, returned all phone calls and responded to emails about school topics, especially mask mandates.
“It’s evident there are different opinions on the issues that the board has been dealing with,” she said. “We as a board must take everyone’s thoughts and opinions into consideration when we make decisions.”
As a lifelong member of Troy’s school district, she stated that decisions are personal for her and that they are done in the best interests of students.
She stressed that she wants kids to remain in schools and not have them return to virtual learning like last year.
One speaker at the meeting expressed their concern about what mask wearing in schools will do to students long term with their education.
He said that while he understands people have different feelings about masks, he disapproved of students having to wear them for another year and wished for mask mandates to be avoided.
Another speaker was a mother to a student and she wanted to know what the repercussions would be for the school district if they did not comply with the Department of Health’s orders.
