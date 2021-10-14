Troy BOE Solicitor responds to fine question

The Troy Area School District’s Board of Education addressed what the penalties or fines would be for refusing to enforce mask mandates at their Tuesday meeting.
Solicitor Casandra Blaney said that a major reason for enforcing the mask mandate is to avoid the violation of the Disease Prevention and Control statute.
“Those fines range from $25 to $300 and what the Department of Health and Department of Education has told us is that they would push forward for a fine per child per day,” said Blaney.
An example she gave was that if there were 1,500 students in Troy at a $25 per day fine for each student then that would be $37,500 per day.
At the maximum fine of $300 per day, that would be $450,000 per day.
Another fine possibility would be that the state could fine each board member individually if they refuse to enforce the mask mandate, said Blaney.
Whether it be $37,500 or $450,000 per day, she said it would be a significant cost for any district.
During the meeting, the board also voted on and approved a four-hour casual cafeteria employee, the coaching contracts in new employment for a junior high coach for boys basketball and the sale of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado for $14,200 and the money will be deposited into the general fund.
