POTTSTOWN — A Troy-born musician is currently having a fun-filled time performing songs with her 13-year-old daughter, who is a budding musician herself.
Holly Bower Butcher was born and raised in Troy and pursues a life dedicated to teaching music, singing and playing piano. She is the daughter of Troy Sale Barn President Bill Bower and has many fond memories of the area, which she uses as musical inspiration.
“I wrote an original song titled, “Berries Blue” that is about my childhood memories of berry picking when I was growing up in Troy,” she said.
Her interest started at a young age and her talents have developed over the years.
“Both of my brothers played piano and I started taking lessons from their music teacher when I was in first grade,” she said. “I continued to grow and practice music and started taking voice lessons.”
Butcher earned a musical degree in 2016 from Eastern University in St. David, outside of Philadelphia. She currently resides in Pottstown in Montgomery County.
At her music studio, called Holly Butcher Music, she provides piano and vocal lessons to those who want to perfect their musical skills. It is located in North Coventry Township in Chester County, one town over from her home.
She’s is also currently pursuing a post-baccalaureate degree in music therapy at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J.
“I hope to incorporate that into my professional music career,” she said. “I will be working with the elderly and improving their quality of life with music to help improve their memories. They can be a part of the music making by playing percussion instruments and singing along.”
Butcher is also developing the next generation of musicians by helping her 13-year-old daughter, Selah, with music lessons.
“I’ve been singing since I was really little. My sister heard me singing a song from “The Little Mermaid” when I was two-years-old,” said Selah. “I’ve been singing ever since and I started playing piano when I was five.”
She stated that she’s getting more advanced as she learns to read music, especially with help from her mother.
“I feel more comfortable when I’m performing with someone I know. I’m fine with being onstage by myself, but it does make me feel better when I know she’s there,” Selah said.
The two performed at the Troy Sale Barn on June 4 for its 100th anniversary celebration. Selah performed an original song that she wrote for her grandfather titled, “On the Other Side.” Selah said that she recently sang it at a coffee shop received a lot of positive feedback. They plan to perform at various venues in their local Pottstown area in the coming weeks.
“I really enjoy singing with Selah,” Butcher said. “She really has such a sweet voice, so when she sings harmony with me, it enriches the song we perform together.”
Information about Butcher’s musical performances and lessons can be found at Holly’s Music on Facebook and YouTube or at www.hollybutchermusic.com.
