Troy Borough adopts budget with tax increase

TROY — The Troy Borough Council’s final meeting of 2022 on Thursday involved adopting the budget for the 2023 year.
The new budget will include a half Mil tax increase to help cover expenses. The borough estimates it will generate $542,298 in General Revenue compared to an expected $537,313 in General Expenses.
Water revenue in the borough is expected at $249,014, a result of a fifty cent per 1000 gallons raise in rates.
Sever rates were also raised by fifty cents per 1000 gallons and is expected to bring in $392,223 in revenue compared to $387,849 in expenses.
The Council also accepted two quotes to close out the year:
A quote from Advanced Electronic Design Inc. for $3,214.72 for an updated computer in the police car.
A quote of from Gannon Associates for liability insurance in 2023 with an estimated premium of $78,115.
The Council meeting adjourned soon after, with members looking forward to a productive new year.
