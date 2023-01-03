Troy Borough adopts budget with tax increase

The Troy Borough Council held its final meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 29.

 Review File Photo

TROY — The Troy Borough Council’s final meeting of 2022 on Thursday involved adopting the budget for the 2023 year.

The new budget will include a half Mil tax increase to help cover expenses. The borough estimates it will generate $542,298 in General Revenue compared to an expected $537,313 in General Expenses.

