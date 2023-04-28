Troy Borough approves bids, discusses AutoZone

TROY — The Troy Borough Council discussed its upcoming paving project and reviewed bids at their monthly meeting.
The paving projects include 1120 feet on Prospect Street, 540 feet on Weigester Street, 440 feet on Chestnut Street, and 777 feet on East Main.
Three bids were read, one from Solid Ground Services for $113,461.36, Bishop Brothers for $123,408, and MR Dirt for $102,040.
“These bids are about what we expected, according to the engineer estimate,” Close informed the council.
The borough council voted to accept the MR Dirt bid following a review by Borough Manager Dan Close to make sure everything is in order.
Close informed the council that the borough was working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennVEST to come to a agreement on funding. The funding would be used to rehabilitate the borough’s wastewater collection and manhole covers.
Construction to fix a leaking water line on West Main Street near the Martha Lloyd facility was completed. Council members were shown the approximately nine foot deep hole that had been dug to fix the water line that had been leaking. At a previous meeting Close had estimated the borough loses 100,000 gallons a day to leaks, but that tracking them down is “difficult.”
Close also told the group that the Troy Borough Planning Commission meeting on May 10 will address a proposed plan by AutoZone to develop a location at 342 Elmira Street and the lot east of it. This public meeting will be held at the Allen F. Pierce Library at 7 p.m. to discuss the plans for construction; Close said anyone that wanted to come and offer comments may do so at the meeting.
The borough has $109,839.36 in general fund checking as of April 24.
