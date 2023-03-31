Borough Council discusses Troy road projects

The Troy Borough Council is expecting to conduct a number of road projects on Prospect Street in 2023, as well as ditch work on Reddington Avenue.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — Troy Borough Manager Dan Close was able to report that a major water leak was fixed in the borough; the leaking waterline was losing close to 68,000 gallons of water per day.

“We’re still losing close to 100,000 gallons a day. It’s difficult to find leaks, especially in lateral lines,” Close explained.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.