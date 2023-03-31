TROY — Troy Borough Manager Dan Close was able to report that a major water leak was fixed in the borough; the leaking waterline was losing close to 68,000 gallons of water per day.
“We’re still losing close to 100,000 gallons a day. It’s difficult to find leaks, especially in lateral lines,” Close explained.
The water plant is also facing price hikes in chlorine, according to Close.
“For everyone’s information, in 2015 we were paying $200 for a cylinder of chlorine. It’s now up to $404 per cylinder,” he clarified.
It was reported to the council that a liquid fuels allocation audit was conducted for 2022 with no findings.
The council voted to allocate $10,590 to fix a decorative street light by Krise’s Tires and $7,025 to fix a luminaire across the street. Both pieces will be covered by insurance.
Discussion moved to the road work planned for 2023 in the borough. Projects include $33,000 in work on Prospect Street near Wegister Street.
Ditch work on Reddington Avenue was also discussed.
“We’ve got a couple options with Reddington (Avenue). We kind of struggled with that one because in 2024 the bridge is going to be replaced,” Close said.
Close noted the roughest parts were at the end of Reddington near the bridge over sugar creek, as well as the area around Morgan Circle. The steep drop-off at the intersection of Ballard Street was also a matter of concern.
The council voted to advertise for bids for work on the ditches on the upper portion of Reddington Avenue and work on the intersection at Ballard Street.
Close ended the meeting reporting to the board that the borough received plans for a feasibility study from the Bradford County Planning Commission regarding the possible construction of an AutoZone location on Elmira Street.
The borough has $120,265.14 in the General Ledger and another $4,865.06 in Highway Aid.
