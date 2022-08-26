Troy Borough discusses road, salt shed

The Troy Borough Council held its first meeting in the finished arena section of the Troy Sale Barn.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — Troy Borough council spoke on community projects at its monthly meeting.

The street resurfacing project is expected to start Oct. 1 and run until Oct. 15.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.