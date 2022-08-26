Troy Borough discusses road, salt shed

TROY — Troy Borough council spoke on community projects at its monthly meeting.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
TROY — Troy Borough council spoke on community projects at its monthly meeting.
The street resurfacing project is expected to start Oct. 1 and run until Oct. 15.
Much discussion was given to the prospect of replacing the crosswalk signals at the intersection of Main and Troy streets. The borough council has heard several concerns from citizens about the need for a new crossing signal that includes audible cues for the hearing impaired.
“We’ve had people come forward saying they have someone who is visually impaired and is trying to listen to the traffic so he can tell when to cross and that’s not ideal,” said borough manager Dan Close.
Close reported he had found one quote to install the six required signals that would cost $10,000. Close indicated the funding for replacement could come from Act 13 funds. Council president Jason Hadlofski offered that state or national grants could be searched for as well. The council voted to allocate $12,000 to the project of finding audible signals.
The borough also voted to move forward with building a salt shed for the borough. Close said moving the salt into its own shed out of the equipment barn will allow for better storage of equipment without fear of it being rusted and corroded by the salt. The shed will have a concrete floor and steel siding. It will have a 16 foot by 20 foot inside diameter. The total project is estimated to cost $9,500.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
