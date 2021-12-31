TROY BOROUGH – Troy Borough formally passed its budget Thursday with no new tax increases.
In its final meeting of the year, Troy Borough officials went over tax and water rates for residents for the upcoming year. Total tax revenue in the borough was $512,297 while expenses totaled $492,108. The resulting surplus supported the decision not to increase tax rates for 2022.
There was a rate change in the water and sewer budgets, however. Expected revenue from the borough’s water sales totaled only $240,627, whereas expenses hit $261,099. It was determined that a 76 cent increase per 1,000 gallons purchased would be needed to make up the difference and the rate increase was passed.
It was a similar story with the borough’s wastewater treatment budget. The borough brought in $331,550 in revenue but fell short of the $347,170 in expenses. A 58 cent per 1,000 gallons rate increase was passed to make up the difference.
The borough council also voted to accept an agreement on behalf of Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority allowing them to apply for an Act 101 grant that’s meant to fund recycling operations on Troy’s behalf. NTSWA would then keep any funds awarded to help offset the cost of collecting the recycling in Troy Borough.
Also on the agenda was the need to replace the retiring certified operator at the treatment plant. The council voted to retain Geist Water Consultants to be present in the plant until current employees can be certified sometime around April or May.
The council also approved purchasing insurance for the 2022 year from Gannon Associates. The general insurance package covers areas such as property, crime, and liability insurance and came to $52,451. The Workmen’s Compensation package came to $20,715 and was also approved for purchase.
In addition, the borough council gave final approval to the construction of the Blue Ridge Cable Hub just off Elmira Street. The borough planning commission originally approved plans for the building Nov. 18, 2020 with the Borough Council making revisions that December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.