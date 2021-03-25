Troy Borough PD invites community to contribute to student drug and alcohol safety initiative

TROY — For law enforcement officers across the nation, “to protect and to serve” involves completing an abundant number of duties, from patrolling the streets to securing scenes of emergency situations and beyond to keep citizens safe.
For many years one of the tasks Troy Borough Police Department has taken on is educating local youth to the dangers of drug and alcohol use and abuse, especially amid the continued opioid epidemic in America, and Troy Borough Police Chief Ralph Dooley has now offered the community a way to help.
Each year Troy Borough Police Department partners with Troy High School to present a program teaching students about the dangerous effects of drugs and alcohol.
With the help of Community Safety net, an organization that focuses on providing safety resources to community agencies, Troy Borough Police Department is raising money to provide students with booklets to further learn about the harmful effects of substance use and strategies on how to remain drug-free after they experience the program presented by Dooley at school.
The booklets also include quizzes for students, information about online resources and tips for parents on how to identify warning signs of drug use.
Dooley explained that the safety booklets are specifically designed for youth and that the department has utilized them in drug and alcohol safety presentations in the past.
“I believe that education on these kinds of subjects are a good step forward in tackling the drug and alcohol problems amongst our youth,” Dooley stated.
More information can be found about the safety booklets and interested community members can make donations towards providing them to students at Troy High School at www.helpkidsnow.com/books/troy-borough-police-department/support.
