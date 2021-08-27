Troy Borough police chief showcases new body cams at meeting

TROY BOROUGH — The Troy Borough police chief announced that the police department have new body cameras that will be worn by all officers to the Troy Borough Council in their meeting on Thursday.
Troy Borough Police Chief Ralph Dooley showed the council how the body cam attaches to his vest and spoke of how officers can use them easily.
Dooley played a video from the point of view of his body cam that showed him in a mock situation of pulling a citizen over that was played by a fellow police officer.
He described how the cameras are designed to capture what officers specifically see while in the line of duty.
The cameras display the specific date and time of their recordings, including the police officer’s name and badge number.
He said that the body cams will always be submitted as evidence for cases and that they are also good for memory and accuracy in filing reports.
The devices are good for liability reasons in moments where an officer and a defendant may have conflicting stories in a case.
“I’m happy with them and they work great because they are easy to use,” said Dooley.
