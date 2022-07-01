Troy Borough prepares for bridge, street projects

TROY — The Troy Borough Council voted to move forward on bridge and street projects that will occur later this year during its Thursday meeting.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated that a previous meeting was held June 7 about the Redington Avenue and South Railroad Street bridges, where attendees reviewed topics like design criteria, funding, traffic control, utilities, maintenance and environmental factors.
The Redington Avenue bridge will be a two lane bridge requiring a width of 22 feet and it will be widened to include sidewalks, according to Close. The council is looking at the possibility of making the South Railroad Street bridge into a one-lane bridge because of low traffic. The next step will be to hire a consultant before work can progress.
Street milling and paving projects will be bid as a separate project from the planned Prospect Street drainage project, which is estimated at $52,520. Bid specs will be advertised July 1 and July 8 with bid opening scheduled for the council meeting on July 28.
“This is probably one of the most aggressive street projects we have ever done,” Close said. “We could have done less street work at a higher level, but we felt that a lot needs to be done, so lets kick out as many as we can.”
The various street milling and paving projects will include Courtney Drive and Newland to Valley View with a cost of $39,465, the Valley View patch work at $4,610, Newland Drive at $3,370, and Redington Avenue, which is 1,326 feet from Newland Drive, at $72,240.
Other streets and their costs will consist of upper High Street at $12,960, the King and High Street intersection at $41,400, 700 feet of South Railroad at $27,440, 370 feet of Chestnut at $21,246, 725 feet of Rockwell Drive at $42,176, 400 feet of Woodland Drive at $15,000, and 300 feet of John Street at $16,870.
