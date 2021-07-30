Troy Borough prepares for budget process, upcoming street repairs

The Troy Borough Council announced that the 2022 budget process is currently underway as well as the planning of upcoming street repair projects.
Manager/Chief Administrative Officer Daniel Close said that the Minimum Municipal Obligation budget for Troy Borough’s two pension plans must be submitted and approved by the Troy Borough Council no later than Sept. 30 of this year.
“The remaining budgets for Water, Sewer and General must be publicly advertised and submitted for approval before the end of December of this year,” said Close.
A variety of street repair projects are currently being planned, but there are no specific start dates yet, according to Close.
On Redington Avenue, water has been coming out of the street, which led Close to talked with property owners about putting in an under road drain to take away water.
The property owners will give a right-of-way to cross their property to the stream.
If direct discharge to the stream is needed, then a general discharge permit is needed from the Bradford County Conservation District.
East Main St. will have a replacement of an existing sluice that goes under the street and daylights on the north side of the street and the project will not require permitting.
Prospect Street will be the site where two-inches of either black-top wearing surface or tar and chip will be placed from the intersection with Weigester going west to the bridge over the south branch of Sugar Creek.
The installation of a frame and bicycle safe grate over an existing drain will take place on High Street.
