Troy Borough proposes budget with slight tax increase

TROY – In between preparations for Thanksgiving, the Troy Borough Council was busy deliberating the proposed 2023 budget draft.
Borough Manager Dan Close provided councilors with a breakdown of the proposed budget. Close recommended the borough raise the property tax rate by half a mil. He recommended the water and sewer rates be increased by $0.25 per 1,000 gallons used.
The proposed increases would pay for rising expenses and create a $5,000 surplus in the General Fund. The water and sewer funds would see surpluses of $2,200 and $4,700 respectively as a result of a rate increase.
The council voted to advertise the proposed budget, and residents will be able to schedule a time to review it and offer their thoughts before it is voted on.
The next borough meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the Troy Sale Barn.
