Troy Borough proposes budget with slight tax increase

The Nov. 23 meeting of the Troy Borough Council took place at the Troy Sale Barn.

TROY – In between preparations for Thanksgiving, the Troy Borough Council was busy deliberating the proposed 2023 budget draft.

Borough Manager Dan Close provided councilors with a breakdown of the proposed budget. Close recommended the borough raise the property tax rate by half a mil. He recommended the water and sewer rates be increased by $0.25 per 1,000 gallons used.

