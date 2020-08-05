TROY — Troy Borough has purchased a new pickup truck that will soon be utilized for conducting borough business.
During a July 30 Troy Borough Council meeting, Troy Borough Manager Dan Close informed councilmembers that the borough’s current truck, which is 20 years old, has endured mechanical issues and that he recommends the purchase of a newer model currently available in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Close stated that the truck he recommended the borough purchase is a 2011 F-250 utility truck that runs on gas, includes multiple compartments and has an external fuel tank that would allow the borough to fuel other equipment from the truck.
Close informed council that the truck has 23,000 miles on it and comes at a cost of $28,900.
Due to a resolution passed during the same meeting enabling the borough to conduct business outside of regular processes and procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the purchase does not need to be put out to bid, according to Close.
Troy Borough Council unanimously passed a motion to purchase the truck.
