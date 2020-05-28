TROY — A number of Troy Borough residents experienced an interruption in water service Tuesday as a waterline on Canton Street suffered a break for the second time since January of 2019.
According to a message sent to borough residents, the break occurred in an eight-inch waterline on Canton Street, causing Troy’s 12-inch main line to be shut down so repairs could be made.
Due to the water line shutdowns, Troy Borough warned residents that they may have their water service disrupted from low pressure or possibly a complete loss of water.
Repair work began on the line at 3 p.m. Tuesday and was estimated to last up to six hours. Residents were asked to boil their water until further notice if they experienced a total loss of water at any point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.