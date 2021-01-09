Troy borough residents urged to clear sidewalks

TROY BOROUGH – Troy Borough residents have been urged to remove snow from their sidewalks as children have returned to in-person schooling.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close has reminded Troy Borough citizens that the borough requires sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice within 12 hours after the end of a winter storm.
Close stated that “due to the severity of the recent storm,” Troy Borough has been lenient with issuing citations for snow removal violations but will become more strict as students have returned to school and snow covered sidewalks present a safety hazard for children who walk to school.
“Now that school is back in session many students who walk to school have had to resort to walking in the street due to uncleaned sidewalks,” Close said. “The borough feels enough time has been allocated to complete sidewalk snow removal and therefore may issue citations going forward. If you have sidewalks that have not been cleared please consider the safety of all pedestrians and remove any snow or ice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.