Troy borough sewage system add-on to total over $150,000

TROY — Troy Borough is moving forward with a planned update to the town’s sewer system that will cost over $150,000.
Troy Borough Council elected to purchase a grit removal system to install in the borough’s sewage treatment plant during a regular meeting last week.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close said the purchase of the grit removal system is part of the sewage plant’s original design and is one of multiple updates the borough is making to the system’s older equipment.
Close explained that the removal system will extract grit, a substance made of a mixture of glass, plastic, rubber, plasterboard, ceramics and other hard materials, from the sewage system to help the plant be more effective for a longer period of time.
If not removed, grit can cause valves to clog and a smaller tank capacity as well as leading to the plant having a “shorter life span than originally designed,” according to Close.
