Troy Borough to celebrate July 4th with borough anniversary ceremony

TROY — Troy Borough will be sharing America’s birthday celebration this year, as an event will be held recognizing the 175th anniversary of the borough on July 4.
Bill Brasington, a representative of the Troy Historical Society who are hosting the event, said that Troy Borough will be “celebrating the 4th of July with a birthday party for Troy” that will begin with a car show cruise in town at 9 a.m. and include Eagle Scout presentations, an American flag retirement ceremony and refreshments.
Brasington stated that the climax of the event will be the official American flag retirement ceremony, performed by an honor guard and local scouts at 10 a.m. on the Davison Green.
“This flag disposal ceremony is a big deal. With full honor guard, firing guns, all the Boy Scouts in formation handing over individual flags put into the fire. It’s amazing and given how things are going nationwide, people really should love to see this, especially with their kids and grandkids,” Brasington commented, adding that he believes the celebration is “a great way to start off the holiday weekend while maintaining socially safe behavior.”
Two Eagle Scouts will also be presenting their Eagle Scout projects, one being a whistle for the Troy Volunteer Fire Department and the other being a flag repository box that will be used to collect old American flags from locals, according to Brasington.
Brasington told that historical displays, photographs of “old Troy” and vendors will be placed in front of the Troy Historical Society on Fenner Avenue during the event and that free birthday cake from the Troy Chamber of Commerce and hot dogs, sausages and baked good from the scouts will be available.
A performance by Troy High School students and live music provided by Ed Clute Dixie 5 Plus was scheduled to take place during the Troy Borough 175th anniversary celebration but were cancelled by Troy Borough officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals are invited to bring their “old, faded flags” to the flag retirement ceremony for proper disposal. New flags will be available for purchase.
Troy Descendant Buttons can also be picked up at the Troy Historical Society.
