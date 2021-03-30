Troy borough water, sewer system to receive an over $17,000 update

TROY — Troy Borough is updating the area’s water meter system with $17,600 in upgrades.
During a monthly meeting last week, Troy Borough Council voted to purchase a new automatic reading system for resident’s water and sewer accounts as well as other related items that total over $17,000.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close explained that meters like the ones currently used in the borough’s systems are no longer being created and that in order for staff to be able to continue to read the meters remotely, the borough needed to purchase an $8,900 transceiver, $3,500 in software to operate the transceiver and a $1,200 laptop.
Close added that the new system will be able to monitor the old meters as well as new ones and that the borough’s meter system has not been updated in 10 years.
