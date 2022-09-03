River Barth became interested in bicycle motocross racing by complete chance.
The seven-year-old can typically be found on a soccer field in the summer and fall months, but in 2020, his soccer season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Barth and his parents, Blake and Kelly, knew their son needed an activity to fill that void.
That’s when River’s good friend Bentley Stephens encouraged him to join BMX. Since then, the Troy native has fallen in love with racing bikes, and it’s also something he has become very successful in.
This past Sunday, River won a state championship in the BMX seven-year-old intermediate division in Bethel Park. Quite impressive considering this was just his first year truly competing.
Prior to the state championships, River competed in numerous qualifier events. River’s top four finishes in the qualifiers were first, second, fourth, and fourth, earning him a spot in states.
River was ranked tied for third with two other riders coming into the state meet, but that did not deter River, as he saved his best performance for the biggest stage.
“There were qualifiers in Clarks Summit, York, Pottstown and Athens,” Kelly Barth said. “He improved a lot over the summer because he went to a couple other bigger races. He went to a national race in Connecticut the weekend before states, and won one of those races. He has really been enjoying himself.”
River’s next goal is to reach the expert status for his age group. He currently has 19 first place finishes in the intermediate division and is one win away from expert.
“There’s a thing called the ‘Race of Champions’ that you have to get invited to,” Kelly Barth said. “We think that if you place in the top 10 in the state, you get into it, but we will see. He will race in a gold cup qualifier at the end of September in Pottstown for the Northeast Region of the U.S.”
River is not the only talented BMX racer in the area. Stephens, of Ridgebury Township, finished third place in the eight-year-old expert class. And Auden Yanchuk placed sixth in the six-year-old intermediate division. River considers both boys his best friends and plans to continue traveling to competitions with Bentley and Auden.
When River is not riding bikes he enjoys hanging out with his friends and playing soccer.
