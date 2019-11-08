TROY — While the Route 14 bridge in Troy was a cause of much commotion while it was being replaced, it has now been marked a site of honor and remembrance with an official dedication of the structure as the Troy Area Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Local, state and federal officials gathered with veterans and community members at the Troy Vet’s Club Thursday afternoon to commemorate the bridge.
State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) referred to the bridge replacement as “quite a project,” one that took over a year and a half and served as the first task of its kind he worked on as an elected official.
Owlett told the crowd that by dedicating the bridge to all veterans, it encompasses a number of brave local citizens who have served in America’s armed forces.
“We have a whole lot more heroes than we have bridges in Bradford County,” he said. “Our hope is that when folks encounter this bridge, when they enter into Troy, that they’ll think about those that have come before them, those who have served with honor and dignity to ensure that we have freedom each and every day.”
Owlett also urged locals to pray and to remind their children of the price paid for freedom as they drive across the structure.
“We must lead by example and when we remember our veterans, and when we honor their service and their sacrifice and when we recognize and appreciate the rights and freedoms that they have given to us we teach our children among us to do the same,” he stated.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-12) addressed Thursday’s crowd, saying that dedicating the bridge to veterans serves as another way to highly honor men and women who have served the country both in foreign lands and on America’s own soil.
“It is our duty as American citizens, as the benefactors of all that you have fought for to make sure people always remember what makes us American,” Keller told veterans in attendance. “It’s not that we speak the same language or that we have the same ancestors, it’s that we believe what that flag stands for, we believe the principles upon which our great republic was built — and that is that free people, which have rights that were given to us by our Creator, guaranteed to us in our constitution and paid for by our veterans shall always be cherished and we shall always remember those who gave the ultimate and also those who fought and came home to serve later in our communities.”
Representative Tina Pickett (R-110), Northeast Regional Manager for U.S. Senator Pat Toomey Frank Mazza, and Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, VFW Post 8675 Commander Bill Struble as well as special guest State Representative and retired Colonel USMGR Francis Ryan (R-101) were also in attendance Thursday with words of thanks to all local veterans.
