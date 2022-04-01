Troy bridge projects receive federal funding

TROY – The Troy Borough Council reported good news regarding bridge work at its Thursday meeting.
Federal funds have been acquired for bridge work on Redington Avenue and the South Railroad Street bridge. Both bridge projects will be funded in their entirety by federal funds.
These projects join the Prospect Street bridge in being 100% federal funded.
The permitting process for the three bridges will occur next, with construction beginning in 2024.
The council has received a check from the Bank of New York Mellon for the amount of $8,500 to facilitate demolition of of the old building at 298 Elmira St. Utility providers have been notified and a PA One Call was made, and demolition is scheduled to commence April 7.
Borough Manager Daniel Close brought up that the borough needed to purchase a new snowplow. He provided an estimate from Watson Diesel in Canton for a 10 foot plow that will cost $7,825 with an additional $1,000 estimated labor cost for installing it on the borough’s 2017 F550.
The borough council unanimously approved the purchase.
