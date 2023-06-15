Troy briefed on budget, new positions

TROY — At the top of Tuesday’s work session meeting, the Troy school board was briefed on the proposed 2023/2024 school year budget.
The budget includes a 2.9% property tax increase. The budget does still have the school facing a budget shortfall of $219,000, which will be made up with funds from the general fund. Business manager Traci Gilliland explained that she had not budgeted for an increase in state funding as the legislature had not yet passed a state budget.
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias gave a presentation regarding some of the school’s accomplishments.
“Our theme this year was ‘what if’ and every teacher and staff member received a card they could fill out with any ‘what if’ wish they wanted,” Elias explained.
Elias said the administration worked to achieve as many ‘what ifs’ as possible, and displayed a slide show acknowledging those. Accomplishments included holding a spirit day, holding a mental health day, providing combs and brushes for students having bad hair days, a pajama reading night, and others.
Elias said that they will continue to strive toward the ‘what if’ goals, while making this year’s theme ‘what else.’
During approval of resignations, Abramo Capece asked about the number of staff resignations that had passed through the district in the school year. Capece asked as to whether the school district conducts exit interviews with exiting staff.
Elias replied that they do conduct exit interviews and that many of the resignations were from custodial and food service areas, where people can find better pay in other areas. She also stated that “we actually have a lot less turnover than last year.”
There was also concern regarding the creation of a new position of Instructional Specialist. Several board members asked for details on the position. Elias explained the position is meant to work with all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade as an academic coach to combat learning loss. She explained that the position will be funded with federal grant money the first year.
Capece worried about the cost, noting that the school budget would run at a loss this year, and that “grants run out.”
“As much as I don’t want to blame COVID, our students did experience learning loss in math and reading comprehension,” Elias said.
Mary Abreu stated she would prefer more communication between staff as a measure to combat learning loss, rather than create a separate position. Elias said the position is one that had once been in the district but had been cut years ago. The creation passed 8-1 with Jolene Smyth voting “no.”
The board would also vote to change a family consumer science teacher position into a secondary english teaching position.
During general board discussion, board vice president Chrissi Stanton thanked everyone who worked together to make the kindergarten graduation a success.
“It really brought the community together,” she said.
She also expressed her desire to move forward with getting some work done on the softball field in East Troy.
“We need to do something with the grass at least because its condition is dangerous,” she explained.
Stanton also wished to look into building some kind of shed at the property so that players could change.
School board solicitor Cassie Blaney explained that the two projects could be bid out separately. The board decided to price out some repairs to the outfield and a shed building, with Stanton noting that “if we want to fix the grass we have to plant in the fall. It won’t come up in time if we plant in the spring.”
