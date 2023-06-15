Troy briefed on budget, new positions

The Troy School Board will vote to approve the 2023/2024 school year budget next week.

 Review File Photo

TROY — At the top of Tuesday’s work session meeting, the Troy school board was briefed on the proposed 2023/2024 school year budget.

The budget includes a 2.9% property tax increase. The budget does still have the school facing a budget shortfall of $219,000, which will be made up with funds from the general fund. Business manager Traci Gilliland explained that she had not budgeted for an increase in state funding as the legislature had not yet passed a state budget.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.