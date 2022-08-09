TROY — A Troy man faces multiple felonies related to an alleged burglary in Troy Borough on July 3.

Arthur Charles Everly, Jr., 42, broke into the victim’s garage on Elmira Street and stole tools, a welder, a pellet gun, a bowling bowl and other items, according to Troy Borough police. He broke the garage window and forced open the door to gain entry. The total amount stolen is estimated at $3,685.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.