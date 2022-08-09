TROY — A Troy man faces multiple felonies related to an alleged burglary in Troy Borough on July 3.
Arthur Charles Everly, Jr., 42, broke into the victim’s garage on Elmira Street and stole tools, a welder, a pellet gun, a bowling bowl and other items, according to Troy Borough police. He broke the garage window and forced open the door to gain entry. The total amount stolen is estimated at $3,685.
The items were later found in a vehicle parked on Railroad Street in Troy Borough, according to court documents. The vehicle belonged to an individual that allowed Everly to borrow her car
Police were provided video surveillance of the garage by the victims that show Everly entering their garage and stealing the items, court documents show.
Everly faces charges that include felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation or no person present, felony criminal trespass: break into structure, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property and summary driving license suspended.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
