TROY — An abundance of uniforms gathered on the Davison Green in Troy on Saturday morning, some the dress of veterans, others of scouts, but all to commemorate July 4th and the borough’s 175th anniversary.
Following a car show that morning, locals gathered with officials at 10 a.m. to witness an American Flag retirement ceremony where worn flags were discarded respectfully by fire, as is deemed appropriate in The United States Flag Code.
“The flag retirement ceremony is a very important and a very emotional ceremony,” stated Bill Brasington, of the Troy Historical Society who hosted the event.
Brasington said that flag retirement ceremonies have been held locally in the past and that the joint Independence Day and Troy Borough anniversary celebration seemed an opportune time to hold the solemn ceremony.
“Frankly there’s a certain amount of seriousness that needs to occur for this ceremony so you can’t have, even though the Fourth of July is much more of a party, when you do this here it’s a little more solemn than just a party. We have the afternoon for party and fireworks and everything, but this was just a great way to remember our birthday.”
Brasington said that Troy area scout troops and veterans organizations worked together to bring the July 4th event about and that the two groups have an ongoing partnership, one he views as demonstrative for relationships that benefit the whole community and beyond.
Local veterans helped provide a food trailer for the scouts, who sold hot dogs, sausages and the like to guests on Saturday, which sparked the idea for Eagle Scout Jason Wiker’s Eagle project; an American Flag repository that will be placed with a 20 flag pole outside the Troy Historical Society and will serve as a box Troy residents can drop off their worn flags to be disposed of in future retirement ceremonies.
“So you have the veterans helping the scouts and the scouts in turn trying to pay them back by helping them. It’s really what makes our community so great, is when we see our people and our organizations working together to support each other,” Brasington said.
Brasington stated that community relationships such as the one between the veterans and the scouts are important for today’s youth, and thus towns across America.
“I think one of the things we see in our society today is a lot more anxiety and electronic devices, the internet, the connectivity with the rest of the world creates a lot of turmoil in our young people and so if we can build in our young people a sense of foundation, a sense of belonging, a sense of where they come from is solid, then they can know that they can go out into the world with that solid base and accomplish their goals and without giving them the solid foundation you see a lot of our young people are drifting,” Brasington commented.
“One of the things we like to think about is that when we were growing up, some of us 50,60 years ago, our town had this community support and it did not happen by accident. There were founders, there were motivated people, people of substance who wanted to help our young people,” he said, noting that such people built the Troy Pool, skating rink, a theater and improved area schools.
“Now, who’s doing that? And the answer is our adults, it’s their turn and if you’re not happy with what’s happening in the world, you can turn your attention to leading in your community and you see here so many wonderful people our here that are trying to do just that, they’re trying to begin to lead so that these kids will grow up and say “I remember Troy as being a great town where we did things on the green, we did things in scouting, we did things in a group,” and again, it doesn’t happen by accident, you have to make the effort and in towns where they aren’t making the effort, it’s becoming very cold and really a tough place for our kids to grow up so we’re trying to really build a community for them,” Brasington stated.
Brasington noted that the ceremony also included the presentation of a historical fire siren that has been renovated by Eagle Scout Gary Stiffler and will be used during elementary school fire safety presentations to teach about the history of firefighting.
Brasington stated that in the era of COVID-19 precautions, event organizers strived to “support our town here in a safe way,” which led to the cancellation of youth speakers and live music as well as a focus appealing to Troy residents specifically as the event was not marketed to draw in individuals from other areas.
Next year organizers do plan to “expand” the event to those who may attend from other areas about Troy’s past and give local youth “platforms” to inform in their own words.
State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) presented Troy Mayor Mike Powers with a certification from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives acknowledging the town’s 175th anniversary as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.