TROY — All Troy Area School District students will receive free breakfast and lunch until December 31, 2020 as Troy is the latest local school to announce participation in the Seamless Summer Option Feeding Program.
According to a press release made public by Troy on Wednesday, all children ages 0 to 18 who live in or are enrolled in Troy Area School District are eligible for the program and can be provided meals for both breakfast and lunch free of charge.
Troy officials ask that any community member interested in receiving free school meals for their children submit their family’s information through www.troyareasd.org.
The press release states that families will be required to pick up meals one day each week and that each family will be provided with one breakfast and one lunch per day per child.
For additional information, Troy community members are asked to contact Troy Area School
District Food Service Director Bonnie Bixby by phone at 570-297-1618 or by email at foodservice@troyareasd.org.
Sayre, Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing school districts announced their participation in the Seamless Summer Option Feeding Program earlier this week. Canton, Towanda and Athens school districts qualify for free meals for all students year round.
