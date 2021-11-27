TROY BOROUGH — The Christmas season has kicked off in Troy Borough with a cherished event to brighten everyone’s holiday spirit.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held outside the Troy Borough Hall where local residents sang Christmas carols before turning on the festive lights of the 14-foot tall Douglas fir.
The event was made possible by the partnership of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, the Troy Heritage Garden Club and Boy Scout Troop 4049.
Members of Troop 4049 were invited by the Heritage Garden Club to help decorate the tree on the day before Thanksgiving in order to make the ceremony possible, said Barbara Andrus, president of the Troy Heritage Garden Club.
“We love to do things like this for the community, especially during the holidays,” said Andrus.
The ceremony also commemorated today’s Hometown Christmas where local vendors will be selling their products at the Troy Vet’s Club and the Troy Sale Barn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Zachary Gates, president of the Troy Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a wonderful way to kick off the borough’s Small Business Saturday events as well as the entire Christmas season,” he said.
Gates is hopefully that the weekend events will inspire people to support small town businesses.
“2021 has been another challenging year for our area, but I wish everyone a season of hope, peace, joy and love,” said Gates.
