Troy church leader reenacts Bible in Good Friday "Crosswalk"

TROY — Good Friday was marked in Troy with a Biblical reenactment of part of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by a local church leader.
The Reverend Josh Yorks, of Troy Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, took to the streets of Troy Borough Friday afternoon dressed as a depiction of Jesus Christ and carrying a cross.
Yorks stated that this year is the second “Crosswalk” he has completed in Troy, but that he did it annually in Tunkhannock for four years before moving to the area.
Yorks explained that six years ago he built the large cross he carries during the walk and that each year he grows out his hair and beard for the reenactment.
While a group usually follows Yorks during the walk, singing as they go, the last two years he has made the journey himself, with a smaller route, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yorks stated that he completes the walk each year on Good Friday, which is recognized as the Friday before Easter and observed as the day Jesus Christ carried and was later killed on a cross, as a present day visual representation of the events.
“It’s a visual, you can hear all sorts of things and read and things but you’re kind of disconnected until you see it and so seeing a dirty, early 30’s guy carrying a 65 pound cross has a little more of an impact than just reading that someone did it,” Yorks said. “It helps people connect in a more tangible way, especially for the people who show up, it’s even more impactful for them than say seeing it online or on tv or something like that ... it’s very moving by seeing it, in ways they wouldn’t have otherwise connected with the scriptures.”
Yorks commented that this year especially, as the world is dealing with much hardship, he hopes the walk offers a reminder that no individual is ever alone.
“Even in a day and age when lots of chaos and craziness happens I think it’s good to have some things that remind us of tradition and something positive and even in the darkest of times God is with us,” he said.
York noted that he plans to continue the Crosswalk annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.