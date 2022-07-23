TROY — Treating health issues is the main purpose of hospitals, but what about combatting health issues at the source? That’s a driving motivator behind the Troy Community Hospital’s new initiative: a community garden.
It all started with a survey by Guthrie asking healthcare providers about the issues affecting people in their community. A vegetable garden was the idea to help address diabetes and heart disease in our area.
Lori Barnett, a nurse at Troy Community Hospital, said the idea was a group effort.
“A bunch of us all thought of it. We started the design phase in April. Our head of maintenance built the raised beds. It was a team effort for sure,” Barnett explained.
Once the beds were built and filled with compost and potting soil, Greener Pastures Farm and Greenhouse donated many young plants to the cause. The crops were planted Memorial Day weekend.
Now the boxes are full of lush greens, with tall tomato plants and several yellow squash ready to be harvested. Great round heads of cabbage are accompanied by dozens of onions sprouting. Flowers such as lavender are interspersed to help keep insects off the vegetables.
Visitors could help themselves to mini-muffins Barnett had baked the night before, using zucchini freshly harvested from the garden. More raised boxes sat empty, in anticipation of expanding the garden when more volunteers come forward.
“The garden really can get as big as it needs to. Anyone who volunteers at the garden can take produce home,” Barnett explained.
The hospital is currently hoping for around a dozen volunteers to sign up to keep the garden maintained. A few hospital staffers have already signed up.
“If we get more people we can fill more boxes and expand the garden. We’ve got all this land back here we have the room,” assured Barnett.
One consequence of all that land surrounding the hospital is thieves, however. The garden is protected by a chain link fence to protect it from deer and other animals that could mosey over and feast.
“We had a rabbit sneak in there the other day and we had to chase it out,” Barnett recalled.
The hospital celebrated the grand opening of the garden yesterday. The Bradford County Dairy Princess was on hand making ice cream with milk and cream donated by Milky Way Farms near Alba.
On hand was also Sylvania’s Mill Street Treats selling popcorn and peanuts. Northern Tier Solid Waste had a tent sharing information about gardening.
The Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary was also on hand selling hotdogs and water.
Amber King, of the Auxiliary, said all proceeds from the sales would be going to the group’s efforts to fund hospital programs and initiatives.
“We also provide $1,000 scholarships each year, one to a Canton student and one to Troy student,” King said.
Dozens of hospital staffers and other community members were on hand for the opening, and were even treated to a landing and takeoff of the Guthrie Life Flight helicopter, though no patients were aboard.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer can contact Amber King or Lori Barnett to sign up for a time to come and care for the garden. If the garden produces more crops than can be taken by volunteers, the excess will be donated to the Troy Food Bank.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
