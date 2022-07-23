TROY — Treating health issues is the main purpose of hospitals, but what about combatting health issues at the source? That’s a driving motivator behind the Troy Community Hospital’s new initiative: a community garden.

It all started with a survey by Guthrie asking healthcare providers about the issues affecting people in their community. A vegetable garden was the idea to help address diabetes and heart disease in our area.

