Troy Community Theater presented their rendition of the play "If the Good Lord's Willing and the Creek Don't Rise" by Pat Cook at the Troy Sale Barn last weekend. The show went on after a seven month long postponement as the play was scheduled to be performed in March but was moved to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy Community Theater performs after COVID-19 postponement
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
