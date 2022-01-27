Two students were congratulated for their high achievement in the Stock Market Challenge during Tuesday’s Troy School Board meeting.
The Stock Market Challenge is held annually across the state by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy, a non-profit with the stated goal to provide students with economic and financial literacy. Students begin the challenge with a simulated $100,000 and invest that money in the stock market with the goal of increasing their money. Over a 10-week period, Troy student Kali Ayers accumulated $203,056.23 in equity from her investments, winning fourth place in the state. Over that same period, Kaitlyn Sterling of Troy accumulated $190,773 and took fifth place.
Keith Butters, who teaches geometry at the High School lauded the girls on their accomplishments.
“They did a great job investing in Tesla”, Butters stated to laughs from the crowd.
Butters stressed his belief that financial literacy should be taught to students of all ages. For earning fourth in the state, Ayers was awarded a $150 gift certificate to Hoover’s Hardware and Sterling was awarded $100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.