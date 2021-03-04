TROY — Troy Area School District may soon pursue the purchase of a new building through imminent domain.
Troy Board of Education members discussed buying a building on John Street in Troy, located behind the town’s Dollar General, during last week’s monthly board meeting.
The building would be used mostly for storage, including the storage of district-owned equipment.
Troy Board of Education member Darren Roy said the district has not only “run out of storage space” due to the stockpiling of “massive quantities” of COVID-19 supplies but also had safety issues even prior to the pandemic as equipment is currently stored under classrooms.
Troy Maintenance Supervisor David Blair explained that the fumes from equipment stored under classrooms pose a safety hazard so the move “makes sense” but will ultimately depend on cost.
Troy Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair agreed that moving the equipment to a new storage location would be a good idea for student safety.
Roy said the board has also considered moving the district’s agricultural education program to give space for projects such as a garden or greenhouse and that John Street building could help facilitate that.
The district has had legal representatives reach out to the owner of the John Street property “multiple times over the course of the past year and a half,” according to Roy, and is now looking into imminent domain proceedings.
District Solicitor Cassi Blaney told the board that imminent domain proceedings will require the school district to have an appraisal of the John Street property completed, fill out paperwork and bid fair market value on the structure.
Board members asked Blaney to seek out an estimate of how much an appraisal of the property would cost to present at the March board meeting.
