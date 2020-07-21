TROY BOROUGH — Over 100 demonstrators marched, chanted and listened in the Demonstration in Troy for Unity and Racial Justice on Sunday afternoon. The event began adjacent to the Allen F. Pierce Free Library where speakers organized the gathering of masked and sign-bearing demonstrators into a march on Elmira and Canton Street to raise awareness about systemic injustice for persons of color.
One of the organizers of the march and gathering, Dr. Sarah Gates, told the crowd just before the march what inspired her to help organize such an event. She said that eight weeks ago when George Floyd was murdered by law enforcement her friend in Minneapolis provided live commentary on the protests that ensued after Floyd’s killing. Gates watched her friend’s frequent updates and was inspired by all of the good that she saw coming from the movement while television and cable news networks focused on the destruction that occurred.
“I witnessed something amazing,” she said. “I saw people helped by their community, they were caring for one another and creating art and music.”
As time went by, Gates knew she had to do something locally. In her work as a psychologist Gates practiced something called reflection, where one would review their own experiences and those of others and try to ascertain what could be done differently to better address an issue and snuff out personal biases. Gates applied this reflection to the problem of systemic racism in America and her own privileges of being white in a predominantly white, rural area.
She found friends and family that were doing the same, and also asking themselves what they could do in the moment that America finds itself in now after hundreds of years of racial oppression that continues to this day.
“We’re taking the first step today,” Gates told the crowd before detailing the itinerary of the march.
She asked the large crowd to demonstrate peacefully but assert their words, listen to what others have to say and then to go home feeling emboldened. Gates said that she would like everyone at the demonstration to become “a community of communicators.”
The demonstration was not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement organizers said but that does not mean the demonstration did not have similar narratives. Event information provided by organizers said that they firmly believed that Black lives matter too.
“For many of the organizers the impetus for the event comes from the personal experiences of their black and brown friends, while being informed by the imperatives of their Christian faith to ‘do good; seek justice,’” event information detailed.
Organizers also pointed out that the demonstration was not a anti-police demonstration. Troy Borough police were present during the march and Dr. Gates said that she was thankful for them being there.
“While assertion of systemic racism in law enforcement has been a point of discussion in other arenas, it is not what is driving this event,” organizers said.
Organizers said that what was driving the demonstration was to increase awareness about systemic injustice for persons of color, standing together for a shared vision of greater equality, and seeking commitment from individuals and groups to become affirmatively anti-racist. Organizers also said that unity and consequently empathy for the experiences of persons of color which may not be apparent to everyone was a driver of the event.
Once the demonstration began, some large trucks, Jeeps and SUVs with large American and pro President Donald Trump flags attached to the vehicles either circled the march and passed the demonstrators numerous times or parked along the route and watched the demonstration. Some vehicles drove by the original gathering place adjacent to the library, slowed down, then revved their engines and sped off in what demonstrators could only assume was an attempt to silence or distract the aims of the event.
Organizers said that they hoped that counter-protesters may hear something at the event that would give them opportunities for reflection.
“Anytime people expose themselves to new ideas there is an opportunity to have a new perspective,” Zachary Gates, organizer, said after the event. “We wanted people to come in with an open mind and see if there was anything that spoke to them personally.”
“I wanted to come out and show that we don’t stand for racism,” Esther Lapitan of Canton said of why she joined the demonstration. “Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t monsters. The Black community is in trouble and faces problems that white people do not face. We need to focus on (Black, indigenous, and people of color).”
After the march concluded numerous speakers spoke to the group including Troy High School Student Shamar Woleslagle, Rev. Kenneth Marple and keynote speaker Ike Bowers, retired law enforcement, as dark clouds threatened rain and lightning. Just as the event concluded in a group prayer, the skies opened and rain began to fall.
“It was a really beautiful moment,” said Zachary Gates. “It went better than expected. Credit due to the Troy community that individuals there for the rally and those who weren’t kept it respectful and peaceful.”
The organizers said that they would meet and debrief from the event sometime soon and from there could plan future activities aimed for people in the community to educate themselves.
“The take home message from this is continuing to challenge yourself and inquire for yourself, humble yourself with empathy,” Zachary Gates continued. “Those are the best ways to bring out the wholeness in each of us.”
